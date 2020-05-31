GoFundMe established for Rockford business hit by looters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An online fundraiser has been established for one of the local businesses targeted by looters overnight.

The GoFundMe is for Soto’s Jewelry located at 3504 E. State St. inside the Fairview Shopping Center. The organizer, Pricilla Chacon, set a goal for $3,000.

“This money will be going to Sergio and his family,” Chacon said. “They got a baby on the way soon… They didn’t deserve for their business to get recklessly broken into.”

At least a dozen looters broke into Soto’s overnight Sunday. Many other businesses were hit too. The city of Rockford is planning to hold a media update at noon. We will carry it live on MyStateline.com and on our Facebook page.