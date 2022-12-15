ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation, on Thursday, announced the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties who have been selected to move forward in the selection process to receive a 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching award.
A volunteer selection committee chose the Top 20 from a list of 500 area teachers who were nominated for a Golden Apple Award.
Following is a list of this year’s Top 20
Kelli Blank
Kindergarten
Donald C. Parker Center
Machesney Park
Nicole Busker
Second Grade
Seth Whitman Elementary
Belvidere
Emily Daub
Kindergarten
Ellis Elementary School
Rockford
Dianna Dornink
Fourth Grade
Durand Elementary School
Durand
Crystal Ellis
Third Grade
Stone Creek Elementary
Roscoe
Kelly Golich
Junior Kindergarten
Keith Country Day School
Rockford
Amanda Hahn
Fifth Grade
North Boone Upper Elementary
Poplar Grove
Jelena Holcomb
Kindergarten
STEAM Academy at Haskell
Rockford
Kimberlee Malmberg
Third Grade
Washington Elementary
Rockford
Whitney Mohr
Special Education
Rolling Green Elementary
Rockford
Kimberly Plaster
Third Grade
Galapagos Charter School
Rockford
Chelsea Rawhoof
Second Grade
Pecatonica Elementary
Pecatonica
Lisa Robinson
Kindergarten
Rolling Green Elementary
Rockford
Jennifer Rowe
Fourth Grade
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
Mallori Sage
Third Grade
Whitehead Elementary
Rockford
Sarah Shoevlin
Third Grade
Prairie Hill Elementary
South Beloit
Miranda Thompson
Kindergarten
Donald C. Parker Center
Machesney Park
Michelle VanWambeke
Special Education 1 & 2
Windsor Elementary
Loves Park
Amie Walker
Kindergarten
C. Henry Bloom Elementary
Rockford
Addie Wilson
Second Grade
Thurgood Marshall
Rockford
As part of the selection process, the Top 20 teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on three separate occasions between Jan. 17 and Feb. 15. They will then be individually interviewed.
The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive a prestigious Golden Apple Award. Winners will receive their award during surprise classroom presentations.
Each award-winning teacher will receive cash, professional development stipend, laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions, and a Rockford University scholarship.
In addition, winners will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in area schools, promote the profession of education, and provide professional development and mentoring to new and veteran teachers.
The Annual Golden Apple banquet is Friday, April 28, at the Tebala Event Center in Rockford.
The Golden Apple Foundation is in its 26th year.