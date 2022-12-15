ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation, on Thursday, announced the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties who have been selected to move forward in the selection process to receive a 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching award.

A volunteer selection committee chose the Top 20 from a list of 500 area teachers who were nominated for a Golden Apple Award.

Following is a list of this year’s Top 20

Kelli Blank
Kindergarten 
Donald C. Parker Center
Machesney Park 

Nicole Busker 
Second Grade
Seth Whitman Elementary 
Belvidere 

Emily Daub
Kindergarten  
Ellis Elementary School
Rockford 

Dianna Dornink
Fourth Grade 
Durand Elementary School
Durand 

Crystal Ellis 
Third Grade
Stone Creek Elementary
Roscoe  

Kelly Golich
Junior Kindergarten 
Keith Country Day School 
Rockford 

Amanda Hahn
Fifth Grade
North Boone Upper Elementary 
Poplar Grove 

Jelena Holcomb
Kindergarten 
STEAM Academy at Haskell 
Rockford 

Kimberlee Malmberg
Third Grade 
Washington Elementary 
Rockford 

Whitney Mohr
Special Education
Rolling Green Elementary 
Rockford 

Kimberly Plaster
Third Grade
Galapagos Charter School 
Rockford 

Chelsea Rawhoof
Second Grade
Pecatonica Elementary
Pecatonica 

Lisa Robinson
Kindergarten 
Rolling Green Elementary 
Rockford 

Jennifer Rowe
Fourth Grade 
Whitehead Elementary 
Rockford 

Mallori Sage
Third Grade 
Whitehead Elementary 
Rockford 

Sarah Shoevlin
Third Grade
Prairie Hill Elementary 
South Beloit 

Miranda Thompson
Kindergarten 
Donald C. Parker Center 
Machesney Park 

Michelle VanWambeke
Special Education 1 & 2 
Windsor Elementary 
Loves Park 

Amie Walker
Kindergarten
C. Henry Bloom Elementary 
Rockford 

Addie Wilson
Second Grade
Thurgood Marshall 
Rockford 

As part of the selection process, the Top 20 teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on three separate occasions between Jan. 17 and Feb. 15. They will then be individually interviewed.

The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive a prestigious Golden Apple Award. Winners will receive their award during surprise classroom presentations.

Each award-winning teacher will receive cash, professional development stipend, laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions, and a Rockford University scholarship.

In addition, winners will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in area schools, promote the profession of education, and provide professional development and mentoring to new and veteran teachers. 

The Annual Golden Apple banquet is Friday, April 28, at the Tebala Event Center in Rockford.

The Golden Apple Foundation is in its 26th year.