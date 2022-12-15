ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation, on Thursday, announced the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties who have been selected to move forward in the selection process to receive a 2023 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching award.

A volunteer selection committee chose the Top 20 from a list of 500 area teachers who were nominated for a Golden Apple Award.

Following is a list of this year’s Top 20

Kelli Blank

Kindergarten

Donald C. Parker Center

Machesney Park

Nicole Busker

Second Grade

Seth Whitman Elementary

Belvidere

Emily Daub

Kindergarten

Ellis Elementary School

Rockford

Dianna Dornink

Fourth Grade

Durand Elementary School

Durand

Crystal Ellis

Third Grade

Stone Creek Elementary

Roscoe

Kelly Golich

Junior Kindergarten

Keith Country Day School

Rockford

Amanda Hahn

Fifth Grade

North Boone Upper Elementary

Poplar Grove

Jelena Holcomb

Kindergarten

STEAM Academy at Haskell

Rockford

Kimberlee Malmberg

Third Grade

Washington Elementary

Rockford

Whitney Mohr

Special Education

Rolling Green Elementary

Rockford

Kimberly Plaster

Third Grade

Galapagos Charter School

Rockford

Chelsea Rawhoof

Second Grade

Pecatonica Elementary

Pecatonica

Lisa Robinson

Kindergarten

Rolling Green Elementary

Rockford

Jennifer Rowe

Fourth Grade

Whitehead Elementary

Rockford

Mallori Sage

Third Grade

Whitehead Elementary

Rockford

Sarah Shoevlin

Third Grade

Prairie Hill Elementary

South Beloit

Miranda Thompson

Kindergarten

Donald C. Parker Center

Machesney Park

Michelle VanWambeke

Special Education 1 & 2

Windsor Elementary

Loves Park

Amie Walker

Kindergarten

C. Henry Bloom Elementary

Rockford

Addie Wilson

Second Grade

Thurgood Marshall

Rockford

As part of the selection process, the Top 20 teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on three separate occasions between Jan. 17 and Feb. 15. They will then be individually interviewed.

The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive a prestigious Golden Apple Award. Winners will receive their award during surprise classroom presentations.

Each award-winning teacher will receive cash, professional development stipend, laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions, and a Rockford University scholarship.

In addition, winners will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in area schools, promote the profession of education, and provide professional development and mentoring to new and veteran teachers.

The Annual Golden Apple banquet is Friday, April 28, at the Tebala Event Center in Rockford.

The Golden Apple Foundation is in its 26th year.