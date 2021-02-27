Golden Apple Foundation hosts virtual ‘815 Rising Stars’ talent show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s almost time for performers to take the virtual stage for the 815 Rising Stars talent show.

Over 21 performers are going to debut their best tricks, moves, and voices. You can watch from the comfort of your own home.

The Rockford Golden Apple Foundation is hosting the event. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. That’s when you can start voting for your favorite act.

“We have Emily Bear, Harlan Jefferson, Jodi Beach, Alonzo Russell, Chris Brady, and Rockford Poet Christine Swanberg. Who will all be performing and giving shout-outs to the community,” said Jennifer Stark, the executive director for the Golden Apple Foundation.

The top act will win $500. Click here to join the audience.

