ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation is reminding teachers, parents, and students to show their appreciation for area principals who go over and above at their job.

The foundation announced Monday that it has opened up nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Principal Award.

“Golden Apple Foundation believes that strong leadership in schools promotes excellence in teaching,” Golden Apple Executive Director Jennifer Stark said in a release. “Outstanding principals inspire teachers and create a positive learning environment essential to every successful school.”

The award recipient will also receive $1,500 to be used in his or her school, Stark said.

Primary and secondary principals from Winnebago or Boone County with at least five years of experience as an administrator are eligible for nomination.

“Nominated principals exemplify best practices and leadership abilities according to this criteria: commitment to positive student achievement and development; professional growth and leadership development among teachers; and a positive learning climate and sense of community in his or her school,” Stark said.

All nominations must include a letter of support from a faculty member or a parent. Nominations must be received by the Golden Apple Foundation office by 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 1.

The winner of the 2023 Outstanding Principal Award recipient will be presented with the award at his or her school in early April and recognized at the Golden Apple Excellence in Education Banquet on Friday, April 28.

More information is available at the Golden Apple Foundation website. The Golden Apple Foundation office is at 5301 E. State St., Suite 114, Rockford, 61108.