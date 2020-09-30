Golden Apple Foundation presents more than $10k in checks to local educators

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline non-profit helps teachers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the last two days, the Golden Apple Foundation presented checks to nearly 40 educators from Winnebago County and Boone County

More than $10,000 in total was handed out. The money will pay for much-needed supplies for classrooms and students. More than 100 teachers applied.

“I’m glad to be in person and be with the kids, get to enjoy them. Help them learn. Even learn about why we need to be safe and do these things in our classroom and stuff like that,” said Regina Johnson, an early childhood teacher at Nashold Early Childhood Center.

Since it was created, Golden Apple Foundation has provided more than $160,000 total to roughly 300 educators.

