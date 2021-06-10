Golfers raise money to treat mental illness, addiction, domestic violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Golfers teed off at Aldeen Golf Club on Thursday morning to raise money to care for those suffering from mental health problems.

Proceeds from Remedies Golf Play Day support the non-profit Remedies Renewing Lives, 220 Easton Pkwy, an organization that helps people struggling with addiction, mental illness and domestic violence.

Organizers of this year’s event say they’re happy the fundraiser is back in full swing following the COVID-19 pandemic, because their services are needed now more than ever.

Remedies’ CEO, Gary Halbach, said, “Because of the pandemic during the last year, there’s actually been an increase in domestic violence and substance abuse going on, not only here but throughout our whole country. This is a way for us to somehow get the word out that we’re back to normal again, get people to reach out to us.”