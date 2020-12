BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Mario Tucker in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old man in Beloit Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street around 6:21 a.m. and learned Tucker and the victim had been involved in an altercation that ended in a shooting, officials said.