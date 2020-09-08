Good food and drinks this week at Bites of Beloit

September 8-13, restaurants in the downtown Beloit area will be featured in Bites of Beloit, an eating event featuring prix-fixe lunch and dinners at a great price. Clinton from Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint stops by the studio to make us a orange chocolate martini from their special Bites of Beloit menu. You can head into Merrill & Houston’s and order one this week! While you’re there, check out these other restaurants too: Beloit Club, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, Truk’t, Bessie’s Diner, and Velvet Buffalo.