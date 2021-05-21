Goodwill in need of donations as shoppers return to stores

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s spring cleaning season, and local Goodwill stores are in need of donations.

Goodwill of Northern Illinois says they are especially interested in household items and sports gear.

Now that COVID restrictions have loosened, they say more people are out shopping in their stores.

“Now that the community has opened back up, shopping is going crazy at Goodwill stores, which is fantastic,” said marketing manager Shannon Harper. “But we have to keep up with the demand. So that’s why we’re asking for donations.”

Goodwill will not accept TVs, large appliances, mattresses or box springs.

To find a Goodwill drop off location near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories