ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but some art already preparing for tax season.
Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is in need of volunteers for its Good-taxes program.
This is the 12th year of free tax preparation for low to moderate-income residents. During that time, over 20,000 tax returns have been completed.
No experience is needed to help. Free training is provided. Positions include tax preparers, customer service, and interpreters.
A virtual orientation will be held at the end of the month. Click here for more details.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Fighting Illini ranked 8th in preseason poll
- Badgers expected to play Saturday at Michigan
- Thousands of romaine lettuce packages recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, FDA reports
- Financial experts break down what a Biden Administration will mean for you
- Goodwill in need of volunteers ahead of tax season