Goodwill in need of volunteers ahead of tax season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but some art already preparing for tax season.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is in need of volunteers for its Good-taxes program.

This is the 12th year of free tax preparation for low to moderate-income residents. During that time, over 20,000 tax returns have been completed.

No experience is needed to help. Free training is provided. Positions include tax preparers, customer service, and interpreters.

A virtual orientation will be held at the end of the month. Click here for more details.

