Goodwill launches curbside pickup service in Machesney Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Godwill is adapting to the pandemic, going curbside .The non-profit’s Northern Illinois region is launching its ‘Good to Go’ curbside pickup service.

Just two locations will provide the service for now, including the Machesney Park location. The other location is in Crystal Lake. Users will pick out and buy items from Goodwill’s online store, then set up a time to pick up their purchases.

New items are posted to the website daily. Depending on demand, new stores will be added to the list of places offering pick up.

