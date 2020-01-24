Goodwill offering free tax preparation for stateline residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax season begins Monday, and Goodwill is offering to help residents file for free.

For the 11th year, the non-profit organization is offering free tax preparation.

Only people and families who make less than $56,000 a year are eligible for the service.

The Good Taxes program will be available at four sites in the stateline-area.

“Last year we assisted more than 3,363 individuals which saved them over $590,000 in filing fees. So, that was a large amount of money they could put back into their own pockets,” said financial programs manager, Jason Haller.

Goodwill’s free tax services will be hosted at the following locations:

Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center

850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL

Monday thru Saturday – 9am to 5pm

Rock Valley College

Woodward Technology Center

3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL

Thursdays – 4pm to 8pm

DeKalb Goodwill Resource Room

1037 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, IL

Mondays and Tuesdays – 2pm to 6pm

Beloit Public Library

605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit, WI

Select Fridays – 10am to 3:30pm (call for information).

To schedule an appointment, click here or call (815) 987-6200.

