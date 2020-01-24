Goodwill offering free tax preparation for stateline residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax season begins Monday, and Goodwill is offering to help residents file for free.
For the 11th year, the non-profit organization is offering free tax preparation.
Only people and families who make less than $56,000 a year are eligible for the service.
The Good Taxes program will be available at four sites in the stateline-area.
“Last year we assisted more than 3,363 individuals which saved them over $590,000 in filing fees. So, that was a large amount of money they could put back into their own pockets,” said financial programs manager, Jason Haller.
Goodwill’s free tax services will be hosted at the following locations:
Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center
850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL
Monday thru Saturday – 9am to 5pm
Rock Valley College
Woodward Technology Center
3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL
Thursdays – 4pm to 8pm
DeKalb Goodwill Resource Room
1037 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, IL
Mondays and Tuesdays – 2pm to 6pm
Beloit Public Library
605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit, WI
Select Fridays – 10am to 3:30pm (call for information).
To schedule an appointment, click here or call (815) 987-6200.
