Goodwill offering free tax preparation for stateline residents

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax season begins Monday, and Goodwill is offering to help residents file for free.

For the 11th year, the non-profit organization is offering free tax preparation.

Only people and families who make less than $56,000 a year are eligible for the service.

The Good Taxes program will be available at four sites in the stateline-area.

“Last year we assisted more than 3,363 individuals which saved them over $590,000 in filing fees. So, that was a large amount of money they could put back into their own pockets,” said financial programs manager, Jason Haller.

Goodwill’s free tax services will be hosted at the following locations:

Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center
850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL
Monday thru Saturday – 9am to 5pm

Rock Valley College
Woodward Technology Center
3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL
Thursdays – 4pm to 8pm

DeKalb Goodwill Resource Room
1037 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, IL
Mondays and Tuesdays – 2pm to 6pm

Beloit Public Library
605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit, WI
Select Fridays – 10am to 3:30pm (call for information).

To schedule an appointment, click here or call (815) 987-6200.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories