Goodwill opens donation center in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – Goodwill celebrated the Grand Opening of a Donation Express Center in Roscoe, located on Rockton Road.

The Donation Express store doesn’t sell items, but collects used items to be sold at Goodwill stores in the area, as part of the organization’s “Hand Up, Not a Handout” mission.

“The sale of those items fund all of Goodwill’s mission programs, that help people in the community with a hand up. You know, things like job placement, job training, getting their GEDs, tax services,” said Goodwill’s Shannon Harper.

Roscoe’s Goodwill Donation Express, at 4682 E Rockton Rd, is open seven days a week.