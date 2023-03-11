WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Congressional Republicans are working on legislation that would ban trans athletes from playing in women’s sports at public schools.

The bill passed a House committee earlier this week. It would use birth certificates instead of a student’s “chosen identity” when deciding if someone can play.

The bill’s author said that it is about creating a level playing field, but opponents said that it addresses something that is not a national issue.

“Girls and women participate against each other in basically a fair fight,” said Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) Alabama.

“…Suggests that such a handful of athletes propose no evidentiary threat justifies national congressional action,” countered Representative Bobby Scott (D) Virginia.

The Biden administration plans to make changes to “Title IX” this spring. The Education Department said that it is working on a rule to protect transgender athletes.