Gov. Evers announces gender-neutral options for Wisconsin parents on birth certificates

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced gender-neutral language options for birth certificates.

Starting July 1, Wisconsin parents will have a new, gender-neutral option for identifying the parents of a child. Birth forms used to generate birth certificates will be updated to include an option of ‘parent-parent’ in addition to ‘mother-father’.

There are other changes coming to birth forms on July 1 as well. They will include ‘parent giving birth’ and making the form available in English, Spanish and Hmong. The changes are consistent with other public forms within Vital Records that use spouse-spouse and other gender-neutral languages.

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” said Governor Evers.

After July 1, individuals who would like to request that the label on their or their child’s existing birth certificate be switched can contact the Vital Records Office.