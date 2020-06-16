Gov. Evers blocks UW from complying with Trump sex assault rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has blocked the University of Wisconsin System from taking the first steps toward complying with new federal rules that will bolster the rights of those accused of sexual misconduct.
The Trump administration’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, last month issued new rules that narrow the definition of sexual harassment and require colleges to investigate claims only if they’re reported to certain officials.
Evers on Monday rejected UW’s outline for a new administrative rule complying with the federal changes. Evers said the outline doesn’t specify whether UW would weaken or strengthen the definition of sexual harassment.
