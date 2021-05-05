Tennessee governor signs bill allowing students to opt-out of LGBTQ material

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a bill that will require schools to notify the parents of students before starting instruction regarding sexual orientation or gender identity.

Senate Bill 1229 allows parents or guardians to excuse their child from a curriculum regarding sexual orientation or gender identity.

Gov. Lee signed the bill on Monday, May 3, according to the Tennessee General Assembly website.

SB1229 also prohibits the public charter schools and local education authorities it encompasses from penalizing a student for opting out of the curriculum.

The bill states that the parents or guardians of students must be notified of the upcoming curriculum at least 30 days in advance.

Parents who wish to excuse their children from the curriculum must submit a written request to either the student’s instructor, school counselor or principal.