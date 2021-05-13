Gov. Pritzker announces free tickets to Six Flags as incentive for youth to receive COVID-19 vaccine

GURNEE, Ill. (WMBD) — Following yesterday’s expansion of vaccine eligibility to 12- to 15-year-olds, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Six Flags Great America will offer 50,000 free tickets to their parks in Gurnee and Hurricane Harbor in Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents.

Pritzker was at the park in Gurnee Thursday to make the announcement.

The value of the donated tickets is $4 million.

“Throughout the pandemic, Six Flags has been All In for Illinois, putting the health of workers and visitors first,” said Pritzker. “I know it’s been a difficult year – but that just makes it all the more exciting to be back at the park. Thanks to the life-saving power of vaccinations, it feels once again like summer’s in the air.”

Health experts agree that getting vaccinated is how we’ll all get back to the things we’ve missed during the pandemic, including thrilling rollercoasters, water parks and live entertainment.