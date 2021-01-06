Gov. Pritzker calls for impeachment of President Trump after US Capitol chaos

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — After the violent protests at the nation’s capitol building that left one woman dead, Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for the removal of President Trump.

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

Gov. Pritzker warned that “two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office.” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said that she was already writing up Articles of Impeachment.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

After Trump held a rally in Washington D.C. Wednesday, demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as Congress met inside, intending to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The Capitol was put on lockdown and voting halted after demonstrators stormed the building. Law enforcement officers secured the Capitol Wednesday night.

In a statement posted to Twitter which was later removed, Trump called on demonstrators to go home but continued to falsely claim the U.S. presidential election was stolen.

In another statement Trump said “these are the things and events that happen” when a “landslide victory” is “vicously stripped away from great patriots.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized Trump’s response and the behavior of demonstrators at the Capitol.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16th District) called the storming of the Capitol a “coup attempt.”



