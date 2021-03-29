Gov. Pritzker celebrates new law meant to benefit black farmers

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker visited a high school outside Kankakee on Monday to celebrate a new law he says will benefit black farmers.

Under the new law, the US Department of Agriculture will study the differences in land ownership, access to education, and economic outcomes between black and white farmers.

One hundred years ago, there were nearly one million black farmers in the United States. Today, there are roughly 45,000.

“We all know that history culture, and yes, federal and state policies of the past have decimated once thriving black farming communities. This is a monumental opportunity to help ensure that we’re building equity and generational wealth for black farmers in the agriculture industry,” said Pritzker

The study’s findings will be delivered to the state within the next year.