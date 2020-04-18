IDPH announces 125 new COVID-19 deaths; Pritzker announces expansion to state telehealth program

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker solemnly announced 125 new deaths in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19 during his press briefing on Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Saturday. The newest recorded deaths include:

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 20 males 70’s, 11 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 2 males 50s

– Kankakee County: 2 females 80s

– Kendall County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s

– Monroe County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Hamilton County is now reporting a case. The health department is now reporting a total of 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

The governor also announced that he is expanding the essential worker telehealth program to the entire state. To get virtual care, you can contact OSF Healthcare at their hotline, 833-673-5669. For more information on virtual visits, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

