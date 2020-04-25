Live Now
Gov. Pritzker gives daily press briefing on COVID-19 for Saturday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily press briefing at 2:30 p.m.

The governor announced an extension to the stay-at-home order on Thursday.

