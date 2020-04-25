Gov. Pritzker gives daily press briefing on COVID-19 for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) -- Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,119 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths on Saturday. This marks the third consecutive day the state saw more than 2,000 new cases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the recent increases the state has seen is partly due to the increased volume of test results. Friday's cases of 2,724 remains the highest single day count.