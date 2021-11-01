Gov. Pritzker: Gun violence is a Public Health Crisis

Chicago (WTVO) – Governor JB Pritzker Monday declared gun violence a public health crisis in an executive order.

Gov. Pritzker said, “Reimagine Public Safety is an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention, youth development, and the provision of trauma-based services.

He is targeting $250-million in state money for gun related plans.

Some of that money will be spent on the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention to focus on reducing firearm violence in communities with the highest rates of gun violence.

The executive order requires relevant state agencies to work with the new Office of Firearm Violence Prevention to address the systemic causes of firearm violence and to develop trauma-informed and equity-based strategies.



The overall violence prevention approach includes four key elements, high-risk youth intervention, violence prevention services, youth development programs and trauma recovery services for young people.

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson said with the announcement, “Firearm violence is devastating to communities and individuals long after acts of violence occur… Offering trauma recovery services with individual case management and therapy to young people who have been continuously exposed to violence is an essential step in the healing process and is in line with the Department’s efforts to address the social determinants of health.”