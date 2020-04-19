Illinois surpasses 30k COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 1,290

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/AP) — Governor Pritzker began his briefing by welcoming home 400 Illinois National Guard members from Afghanistan, giving them heavy praise for their service.

Gov. Pritzker announced that another airlift of PPE with millions of masks and gloves will be landing on Monday in Illinois. Pritzker says the supplies are coming from China and he will do whatever it takes to get the proper equipment for frontline workers.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 33 additional deaths. The state has now surpassed 30,000 cases in the state, reaching a total of 30,357. A total of 1,290 Illinoisans have lost their lives to the virus.

Governor Pritzker also mentioned that one of the biggest laboratories did not send back any results on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Illinois Senate Democrats are seeking more than $41 billion from the federal government in the next coronavirus relief plan, including $10 billion for a pension fund bailout.

Senate President Don Harmon has asked for the relief in a recent letter to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and every member of the state’s congressional delegation. In the letter, Harmon says it’s an “unprecedented situation” and the state will likely face “additional, unanticipated costs that could result in future requests for assistance.”

Illinois Republicans criticized the request as ”brazenly using a global pandemic as an excuse” to fix the state’s longtime financial problems.

