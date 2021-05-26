Gov. Pritzker increases penalties for drivers who break Scott’s Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – You’ll soon have to pay more if you break Scott’s Law. The governor signed a bill increasing the fines.

If a driver hurts or kills another person while violating Scott’s Law, they could spend one to three years behind bars.

Along with the increased penalties, the law also creates a fund to provide Move-Over Law educational materials for driver education courses.

Two state troopers were killed earlier this year by drivers who didn’t move over.

“Since 2002, Scott’s Law has said that drivers approaching a vehicle with their hazard lights on must slow down and move over. This is not optional. This is how we keep our heroes and first responders as safe as possible in their line of work,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The changes to this law go into effect immediately. This comes on the heels of an Illinois State Trooper hit over the weekend.