Gov. Pritzker launches Illinois tourism program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker discussed the state’s safe return to tourism, travel, and exploring Illinois at a press conference Wednesday morning.

It was held at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The “Time For Me to Drive” Campaign is Illinois first new campaign for tourism since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020.

A multi-state ad campaign will encourage travel to many destinations around the state, and will highlight Illinois as a top travel choice ahead of the summer season.

Pritzker said vaccines are giving the state the opprtunity to have a fun summer.

“After an incredibly difficult year in which the pandemic kept us all close to home and staying apart, lifesaving vaccines are bringing us back to life and heading toward a summer of fun and venturing out. Today I’m proud to launch the Time for Me to Drive Campaign – inviting people to see all of Illinois, showing off adventures of all kinds: Historic sites and winery tours, state parks and rock climbing, hiking, and zip-lining, hundreds of craft breweries and thousands of excellent restaurants across the state,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois Tourism Office has created over 60 original itineraries to help visitors navigate Illinois’ unique communities and natural resources.

More information is available at the Enjoy Illinois website.