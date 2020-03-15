Gov. Pritzker orders all bars and restaurants to close

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois governor ordered bars and restaurants to close from March 16 through March 30.



Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon they are to be closed for two weeks. This closure is for dine-in purposes only. Drive-thrus, delivery, and curbside services will be allowed to stay open.

He went on to say there are now 93 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state.

“As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that experts say will keep people safe,” Prtizker said Sunday.

Pritzker made the announcement during the latest briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Pritzker criticized the federal response to the virus during an appearance on “Meet the Press,” after additional screening measures led to long, crowded lines at O’Hare Airport customs. He continued

“My administration learned through Twitter about the unacceptable and frankly dangerous situation at O’Hare Airport,” Pritzker said. “When I see hundreds of people crammed together at O’Hare in the exact conditions I have been warning about for days, I was furious.”

This story will be updated as more information is made available.



