Gov. Pritzker says there’s a double standard for business owners following COVID mitigations

CHICAGO- Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it has been nearly three weeks since the state’s toughest mitigations took effect. He said he believes the Tier 3 mitigations are having some effect on the state.

“As the rest of the country is rising, ours have been moderating. They are still high though,” said Gov. Pritzker.

He said there is some recent improvement in the number of positive COVID cases and hopes they will continue to trend in the right direction.

One of the biggest mitigations put into place last month to try and slow the spread was no more indoor dining.

Gov. Pritzker said during his afternoon COVID-19 briefing that most bars and restaurants are following these mitigations and it’s not fair for those who aren’t.

He said there is a double standard for those that think they don’t have to follow the rules.

“I feel terrible for the law abiding bar and restaurant owners that there are others out there that are trying to take advantage of the public and get them sick.” said Gov. Pritzker.

He went on to say many of the good bar and restaurant owners are suffering through no fault of their own.

Gov. Pritzker said any business that took a Business Interruption Grant and is not following the law will have the funding taken away.

He also said that when the pandemic is over, he thinks people in the community will remember which businesses weren’t protecting them.

When it comes to the impact of a post-Thanksgiving surge, Gov. Pritzker and the state health director said it is still too early to see an impact.

