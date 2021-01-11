Gov. Pritzker: State police ‘well aware’ of possible threats to Illinois capitol

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that “things are not moving in the right direction” in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn’t expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/WTVO) — The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

An internal FBI bulletin warned, as of Sunday, that the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press. Investigators believe some of the people are members of extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Posts on social media sites also have promoted a “Million Militia March” on the day of Biden’s inauguration. Pitcavage said the event, apparently organized by a promoter of the pro-Trump “QAnon” conspiracy theory, appears unlikely to draw a massive crowd.

During his COVID-19 update on Monday, Governor Pritzker was asked about possible threats at the capitol building in Springfield.

“You asked about security measures. And I no, I’m not going to talk about the specific security measures. But suffice to say that the ISP is quite well aware of the challenges that may crop up, they’ve, you know, they’ve seen them, even leading into the session days here. And they will work you know, we have a great security team for the state consisting of all three agency heads. That’s general Neely at our National Guard, Director Kelly at the state police and General Tate Nadeau at our Emergency Management Agency and we really work very cohesively, and they’ve done a terrific job so far.”

MORE HEADLINES: