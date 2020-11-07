Gov. Pritzker tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor Pritzker and his staff have tested negative for the coronavirus after a possible exposure.

According to the Governor’s Office, the meeting with the COVID-19 positive individual took place on Monday in a large conference room. Pritzker was notified of the possible exposure on Friday afternoon.

Officials say this is the second negative test result for the Governor and staff after they underwent their weekly test on Wednesday.

Per the CDC, the Governor and staff who attended the meeting, are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual prior to 48 hours before symptom onset.

Following CDC guidance, the Governor and staff will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.

