Gov. Pritzker thanks educators on Teacher Appreciation Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day! A time devoted to recognizing the educators who make a real difference in students’ lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic added a whole new layer to the challenges teachers already face. From buying their own school supplies, to shaping cirriculum for in-person and online classes, educators touch the lives of many.

Gov. JB Pritzker used the day to thank his children’s teachers and others across the state.

“Everyone knows a teacher who has made a positive impact. They encourage our students to pursue their dreams and inspire our future generation of leaders. Those incredible efforts deserve high praise and recognition,” said Gov. Pritzker.

In 1953, former First Lady Elenore Roosevelt persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day.