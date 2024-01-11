CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday said he’s hoping lawmakers will “backfill” $160 million in state funds used to help Chicago address migrant arrivals to the city.

“We want to make sure we are filling all the buckets that we’ve drawn from to make sure we’re dealing with the crisis at hand,” Pritzker told reporters on Wednesday.

The funding was used to create a migrant intake center, at a cost of $30 million, to process new arrivals as they are dropped off in Chicago.

Another $65 million was earmarked for rental assistance and another $65 million to set up winterized shelters.

The state opened a 220-bed shelter in an unused CVS Pharmacy, in the Little Village neighborhood, at 2634 S. Pulaski Road, on Wednesday.

Pritzker criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for what he called a “cheap political stunt” in sending a flood of migrants who illegally cross the southern border to self-declared “sanctuary cities” throughout the country, including Chicago.

The governor also said he was “concerned” that the U.S. Congress may not act on a bill that would provide federal relief to cities hosting the migrants, according to WMAQ

He added that if the bill does not pass, Chicago taxpayers will be left footing the bill. “So, I’m concerned… We’re doing the best with the resources we have,” Pritzker said.

Chicago is one of several cities nationwide that declared itself a “sanctuary” for noncitizens and does not comply with federal immigration authorities.

Under U.S. immigration law, foreign nationals seeking asylum in America are required to wait in their home country for 150 days after submitting their application for a work permit.

Chicago enacted an ordinance on December 13th that allows the city to fine or impound buses that drop off migrants at undesignated locations, in response to the arrival of over 25,000 so far, on chartered buses.

The Governor sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal support, and said he continues to be in constant contact with the White House.