Governor announces $50 million broadband expansion in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois announces resources to bring internet access to thousands of people across the state. $50 million is being dedicated to ‘Connect Illinois’ grants. They will be match by $65 million in nonstate funding.

The goal is to expand internet access to more than 26,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community institutions.

Governor JB Pritzker says the pandemic magnified the need to expand broadband service.

“Connect Illinois is about the right of all of our communities to access health care and education and economic opportunity. Because in the 21st century all of those rights are tied in some way to digital connectivity,” explained Gov. Pritzker.

The funds are part of the state’s $420 million statewide broadband extension. The governor says he hopes to bring basic internet access to all Illinois communities by 2024.

A full list and a map of first round recipients is available on DCEO’s broadband page.

