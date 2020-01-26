Governor Pritzker sends off 150 National Guard soldiers to training

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 150 Army National Guard soldiers based in Machesney Park are deploying today. Illinois governor JB Pritzker made the trip to Harlem Middle School to send them off.

The 135 Chemical Company will ship out to Texas for training, before deploying overseas.

The soldiers will provide hazard intelligence and other monitoring duties.

“I am feeling excited but I’m also nervous, I want to be over there. I want to do my duty, but I’m also like, am I going to make it home? Am I going to do this, will I see my family again?” said E5 Sergeant Robert Cunningham.

Governor Pritzker shook hands with individual soldiers, wishing them well on the journey.