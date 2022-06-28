ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal grand jury has indicted Houston Clyde, 25, of second-degree murder and other charges for stabbing a fellow inmate to death.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clyde was an inmate at USP Thomson, in Thomson, Illinois, on November 27, 2020, when he stabbed his cellmate multiple times with a weapon, resulting in fatal injuries.

Clyde was indicted on Tuesday, June 28, on charges of second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a weapon.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.