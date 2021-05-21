Grandmother arrested for drunk driving with toddler on her lap and bottle of vodka in car

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa, California, arrested a woman on Thursday who was intoxicated while driving with her grandchild on her lap.

The Santa Rosa Police Department says around 4 p.m., concerned citizens reported a woman driving an SUV in the area of Hoen Avenue with a toddler on her lap.

Officers pulled the woman over and learned that she had just picked up her grandchild to babysit.

Police say the kid was not in a car seat.

Investigators determined that the woman was “intoxicated at almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit to drive.” Officers found a bottle of vodka in the car.

The child was not injured.

The grandmother was arrested and booked for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

“We hope Grandma can get some help and we are glad that nobody was injured,” police wrote on Facebook.