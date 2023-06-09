Sand tiger shark from the front view with teeth close-up with other sharks at the background

(WTVO) — Horrifying video captured by onlookers at an Egyptian beach show the moment a 23-year-old man was killed by a tiger shark.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, Vladimir Popov, 23, was swimming at a beach near Hurghada, Egypt when the shark attacked, Newsweek reported.

The graphic footage circulating online Thursday shows Popov screaming and struggling in the water as the shark attacks, causing a splash of blood and throwing him about before flipping him over and then ultimately dragging him beneath the surface.

“It is eating his remains now,” one person can be heard saying in the video.

Bystanders rushed to his aid but were too late.

A witness told Russia’s REN-TV: “It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!'”

Egyptian authorities say they have caught the shark, although beaches will remain closed until Sunday.

The Daily Beast reported that Popov had been living in Egypt for several months.

His girlfriend reportedly escaped from the water, and his father was said to be watching from the beach at the time of the attack.

“It’s a terrible thing, the remains of this guy are over there. I’m shaking. Right in front of my eyes, the shark ate that guy. I think I need a drink. I feel really bad,” another woman told the Baza Telegram channel.