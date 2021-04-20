Guilford High School construction students receive Governor’s Hometown Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Stateline students is recognized for their work improving the Rockford community.

The program honors volunteers across the state. Guilford was selected for its work with Habitat for Humanity to build homes from the ground up.

RPS leaders say the partnership prepares students for future careers and increases access to safe and affordable home-ownership for local families.

Illinois leaders say it is refreshing to see so much good during a challenging year.

“Nothing is stronger than the heart of a volunteer. During this past year, that has become even more evident, as volunteers rose to the challenge in ways not anticipated or even dreamt of in response to the covid-19 pandemic,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

This year saw the largest number of Governor’s Hometown Award applicants since the program was revitalized.