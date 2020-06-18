Man found guilty of breaking into Rockford woman’s home and attacking her

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 44-year-old Jason Randolph was found guilty of home invasion, domestic battery and unlawful restraint Wednesday for a crime that took place in June 2019.

According to court documents, Rockford Police were called out on June 23rd for a welfare check and located a woman who told officers she had been battered.

Randolph faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15th, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories