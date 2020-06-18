Man found guilty of breaking into Rockford woman’s home and attacking her

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 44-year-old Jason Randolph was found guilty of home invasion, domestic battery and unlawful restraint Wednesday for a crime that took place in June 2019.
According to court documents, Rockford Police were called out on June 23rd for a welfare check and located a woman who told officers she had been battered.
Randolph faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15th, 2020.
