Man found guilty of breaking into Rockford woman’s home and attacking her

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 44-year-old Jason Randolph was found guilty of home invasion, domestic battery and unlawful restraint Wednesday for a crime that took place in June 2019.

According to court documents, Rockford Police were called out on June 23rd for a welfare check and located a woman who told officers she had been battered.

Randolph faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15th, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

