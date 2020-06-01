Rubber bullets fired during George Floyd protest in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A relatively peaceful protest turns violent.

For hours, hundred gathered at the Stephenson County Courthouse to rally in support of George Floyd, a black man killed while in Minneapolis Police custody. A window had been shattered at the courthouse earlier Sunday. But, tensions lowered.

Then, around 10pm, fights started to break out among the protesters and rubber bullets were reportedly fired. Police officers are standing between the crowd and the courthouse.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.