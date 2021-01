VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Earring Detail) attends the “Contagion” premiere during the 68th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 3, 2011 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — A candle, marketed as smelling like a certain celebrity’s female body part, reportedly exploded and caused a fire in a United Kingdom home.

According to the New York Post, the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle sold by Gwyneth Paltrow exploded in a woman’s North London home.

The woman described the candle as becoming ‘too hot to touch’ as it created ‘an inferno in the room.’

Paltrow launched the $75 candle emitting her private scent last January.