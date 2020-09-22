Habitat for Humanity annual pasta dinner goes curbside

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County residents got a bite to eat over the weekend while also supporting a good cause.

Boone County Habitat for Humanity Boone County hosted its annual pasta dinner on Saturday. For the first time, the dinner was served curbside due to COVID-19 concerns. The funds will help build a new home for underprivileged families.

Organizers say they still need more hard workers to help out local families.

To find out how you can help, click here for more details.

