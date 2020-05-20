Habitat For Humanity shut down amid pandemic leaving local family waiting for their new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whether it’s a lack of funds, volunteers, or donations, the pandemic has hampered Habitat For Humanity’s ability to help people in need. Money hasn’t been coming in since its main source of funding for projects, Habitat Restore, closed. One local woman opened up after her home–and fresh start–got put on hold.

Candi and her three children have been waiting for their new home. When the pandemic hit, their wait became much more uncertain.

“It’s just put us at a halt for us staying where we’re at for now,” Candi explained.

Her extra wait is putting some added stress on top of the pandemic, as Rockford Police have been working overtime to combat a spike in violent crime.

There is crime within the area where we do stay currently. I know there’s been shootings and killings, so hopefully over there where we’re at it will be a better neighborhood,” Candi said.

“I was originally one who went through a lot in my life. In fact I was one who went through abusive situations, but now I’m out of that situation so it will be a new beginning for all of us,” she added.

Habitat For Humanity says it has never struggled to finish a house. However, the non-profit is in need of $25,000 to complete Candi’s new home.

“For the last few weeks our construction manager and one of our part time construction assistants has been helping us just going to the house and finish the things that they can do,” explained Keri Asevedo, the executive director for the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

As for Candi and her family, they are trying to stay optimistic.

“We’re looking forward to having new neighbors and I heard there’s kids in the neighborhood, other kids for my kids to play with as well,” she added. “We want to get into the house eventually, but I’ve just been patient.”

If you want to learn more on how you can help out the local Habitat For Humanity, click here.

