Haney reflects on his four years as Winnebago Co. Chairman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney just declared the COVID-19 crisis ‘a disaster’ and is asking for help from the state. In the meantime, he is also preparing to leave his post after deciding not to run for re-election.

Haney shares how he’d like to be remembered.

“I ran as an outside person to offer a different alternative to the status quo,” Chairman Haney said.

Frank Haney has been the chairman for the Winnebago County Board for the last four years. He’s not a career politician. Haney hopes his run inspires others to step up if they see a problem in the community.

“That, a kid who grew up in this community said, ‘hey, I don’t like the direction or the way that business is being done, I’m going to offer up an alternative,” Chairman Haney said.

Those alternatives led him to some success.

“We did get recognized by Transform Illinois in October of 2018 for the Transform Illinois Reformer Award,” he said.

Arguably, Haney’s time as chairman will be remembered for his contentious relationship with the board itself, which took several steps to limit his office’s power. Still, Haney believes that his term in office was a successful one.

“When we look back, at this four year period, as tumultuous as it was, as ugly as it was, it was needed that somebody came in, was not going to cut corners or cut deals in a manner that was going to undermine good government in Winnebago County,” Chairman Haney added.

