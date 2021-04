GALENA, Ill. (WTVO)–A Hanover man was sentenced to three years in prison following a plea agreement to a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine.

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney announced Friday that Shawn. K. Mernack pled guilty to a Class 2 felony.

Mernack’s two-year sentence at the Department of Illinois Corrections will begin after a seven-year sentence enforced by Carroll County. He will then be supervised after his release for three years.