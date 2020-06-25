HAPPENING TODAY: Live updates of President Trump’s visit to Wisconsin

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump is set to visit Green Bay and Marinette, Thursday.

According to the Office of the Press Secretary, the President is expected to arrive at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport around 1 p.m. WFRV Local 5 is planning to live stream the arrival of Air Force One at that time.

Before President Trump travels to Marinette, he will hold a Town Hall with Sean Hannity of Fox News. This is a closed event that local media will not have access to, so live streaming coverage will not be possible.

President Trump will then travel to Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Marine 1 for a tour of the shipyard followed by remarks at 4 p.m. that WFRV plans on streaming live.

The President will then return to Austin Straubel International Airport for a planned departure at 5:25 p.m.

President Trump arrives in Green Bay

12:50 p.m.

President Trump has arrived in Green Bay.

Landing in Wisconsin. Launching big new ship contract! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Protestors awaiting President Trump’s arrival, Fincantieri Marinette Marine sets stage

12:30 p.m.

President Trump is expected to arrive at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport around 1 p.m. WFRV Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke with protestors gathering outside the airport.

Meanwhile, the stage has been set at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. President Trump is scheduled to travel to Marinette later in the afternoon.

Numerous politicians have responded to President Trump’s arrival.

State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette) said, in part,:

“I’d like to thank President Trump for his visit and commitment to Marinette Marine. I’d also like to thank Marinette Marine for their dedication to making northeastern Wisconsin a great place to work, live, and raise a family.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) discussed the contract for Marinette Marine, adding that it means a long and stable employment opportunity for Northeast Wisconsin.

“It’s not just Marinette Marine. It will be all of the subsidiaries and suppliers that will be throughout the state of Wisconsin and quite honestly throughout the United States. The minimum contract is for 10 frigates. That’s some very long term and stable employment for Marinette, Wisconsin.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) says the new contract is a positive result and will bring jobs to the community.

“We want to move in that direction as quickly as we can. And I urge the president not to just encourage the Navy and make good on his buy American promises.”

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich posted an open letter to him, saying in part:

“Our instinct toward hospitality, of course, extends to our president, but I want you to know that it has its limitations. We don’t tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we won’t endorse or ignore divisive and bigoted rhetoric. I hope your town hall event is a legitimate opportunity for you to listen to and learn from all members of this community, including those who have been left out of your vision of America.“

City of Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot released a statement ahead of President Trump’s visit, saying in part:

“…I thank President Trump for his support in bringing good paying jobs to Wisconsin and years of growth to our community.”

Preparing for a presidential visit

8:30 a.m.

President Trump’s visit comes a day after a Marquette Law School poll showed likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden widening his lead in Wisconsin.

Earlier Wednesday, Alan Timmerman of Jet Air Group spoke with WFRV Local 5 about how he and his staff at Austin Straubel Airport have been kept busy ahead of President Trump’s arrival. Timmerman offered up one of Jet Air’s hangars for President Trump’s Town Hall. Over the last 12 years, Timmerman has helped support four U.S. presidents arriving here on Air Force One: George Bush, Sr., George Bush, Jr., Barack Obama, and Trump as they’ve traveled through Green Bay for business or to campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Secretary of Education Besty DeVos, was in Wisconsin earlier this week. VP Pence and Secretary DeVos participated in a roundtable discussion on school choice in Waukesha before the vice president traveled to Pewaukee to participate in a Faith in America Event.

President Trump to tour Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard this afternoon

7:19 a.m.

President Trump will be traveling to Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard where he’s expected to tour the shipyard and speak to employees.

The trip comes just months after Vice President Mike Pence toured the shipyard earlier this year. President Trump is expected to discuss his administration’s actions to expand the shipyard, which is expected to create thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard and across the Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

The Trump administration awarded a contract to build ten new ships at the Marinette Marine for up to $5.5 billion. This is part of an $800 million contract to develop a new missile frigate for the U.S. Navy with the opportunity to construct nine more. As a result of this contract, Fincantieri plans to invest over $200 million in Wisconsin and create over 1,000 jobs at the shipyard. If all the options are exercised by the government, the contract could be worth over $5 billion.

Before traveling to Marinette, the President will sit down with Sean Hannity in Green Bay for a Fox News-hosted town hall about police reform and the 2020 Election.

The President is scheduled to deliver his speech at the Marinette Marine Shipyard at about 5:00 p.m. You can follow this story on-air and online right here with Local 5.