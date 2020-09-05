Happy 111th: How to mail a birthday card to the oldest living WWII veteran

Born in 1909, Brooks served as a support worker in the Army’s 91st Engineer Battalion, a majority African-American unit stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines during the war.

NEW ORLEANS (NEXSTAR) — Your help is needed to honor the oldest living American to serve in World War II as he turns 111 years old next week.

Lawrence Brooks is set to mark the milestone on September 12. He served in New Guinea and the Phillippines as a support worker in the predominantly Black 91st Engineer Battalion, according to CNN.

Traditionally, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans throws him a birthday bash, but that’s not possible in the middle of a pandemic. That’s where you come in! The museum is asking people across the country to mail him birthday cards.

“We just thought there has to be some way that we can still celebrate him in a way that is safe but also gets more people involved,” said museum spokesperson Amber Mitchell in an interview with CNN. “If we aren’t able to gather in ways that we’re used to, we can always invent new ways to connect or rediscover old ways, like you would with a birthday card.”

Several hundred gifts and cards have already arrived.

If you’d like to join in on the fun, you can mail your cards here: