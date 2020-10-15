Harlem Federation of Teachers write scathing letter on decision to keep in-person learning

(File Photo) Danny Osborne, Wildlife Director for Eco Station, helps a student seated in a socially distanced protective learning pod during a livestream class at STAR Eco Station Tutoring & Enrichment Center on September 2, 2020 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — After Tuesday night’s board meeting, the decision was made not to switch to full-time remote learning.

Wednesday evening, the Harlem Federation of Teachers wrote a letter ripping the decision.

I don’t think anyone can do justice to the level of defeat we are feeling in the schools. Every day we watch as our students and colleagues disappear around us, casting a larger and larger net of profound and intense terror.” Harlem Federation of Teachers

Last week alone, only 70% of classes could be filled by substitutes due to the number of teachers out.

Click here to read the full letter.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

