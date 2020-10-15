Harlem Federation of Teachers write scathing letter on decision to keep in-person learning

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — After Tuesday night’s board meeting, the decision was made not to switch to full-time remote learning.
Wednesday evening, the Harlem Federation of Teachers wrote a letter ripping the decision.
I don’t think anyone can do justice to the level of defeat we are feeling in the schools. Every day we watch as our students and colleagues disappear around us, casting a larger and larger net of profound and intense terror.”Harlem Federation of Teachers
Last week alone, only 70% of classes could be filled by substitutes due to the number of teachers out.
Click here to read the full letter.
