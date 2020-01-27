Harlem HS students raise money for veteran documentary project

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A dinner hosted by Harlem High School students allowed the group to continue telling the life stories of local veterans.

Students will use the money raised to purchase production equipment that will be used to create documentaries about men and women who devote their lives to freedom.

“It completely changes the rest of their life. Whether they see combat or not, it’ll dictate their next 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 years and it’s important for us to understand that,” said Harlem Veteran Project teacher Nick Stange.

Harlem students have interviewed over 250 veterans since the project began.