Harsher penalties go into effect for some driving infractions in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Along with the summer heat, July is bringing a new list of laws in Illinois. One new rule will increase the penalties if you hurt somebody while distracted behind the wheel.

Drivers can now have their licenses suspended or revoked–and face a minimum $1,000 fine.

Illinois banned texting while driving a decade ago. The new penalties include the use of cell phones, laptops, tablets, and other hand-held devices.

Drivers who don’t yield at crosswalks and in school-zones will see stiffer penalities as well. If someone is seriously hurt, your license could be suspended for a year. Before the change, drivers were only fined.

The change is called “Mason’s Law” for Mason Knorr, who was killed in August 2018 when a semi-truck driver ran through a stop sign.

